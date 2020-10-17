Android doesn’t have Windows – Podcasts

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! This is where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology is worth … less digital bad mood. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal class!

Adriano Ponte and Pedro Cipoli insist on going the hard way when using their equipment, the effort this time being to change (completely) their computers for tablets, whether Android or iOS.

Follow the problems of this migration during this episode, going through errors in orientation, functioning, back-and-forth of processes and a lot, a lot of work.

