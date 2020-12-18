Android: how to automatically blur faces on a video before sharing it

Anonymize the videos you post on the web from your Android smartphone by automatically blurring the faces of the people there.

How to blur faces on video? If you are about to share a video on the web that you have filmed, you might have wondered how to cover up the faces of people who appear in the image unintentionally.

If you have an Android smartphone, you will be able to blur all the faces that appear in the image in seconds, without having any specific knowledge or skill in video editing. All you need is an application that will fully automate the process.

1. Download PutMask

Start by downloading the PutMask app on your Android smartphone. Offered for free, it will allow you to blur all the faces appearing on a video one by one. The process is fully automated, and you won’t have to do much to get it done.

Videos exported with the free version of PutMask have a watermark. You will have to pay the sum of 4.79 euros via an in-app purchase to remove it.

2. Import a video

The application prefers videos recorded in landscape format and may refuse some video file formats, including .mov. We recommend that you use the videos encoded in MP4 format.

From the main application page, tap Select from your Gallery to access your camera roll to choose the video to edit. Before blurring the faces, you can if necessary shorten the clip by acting directly on the handles provided for this purpose. Then press the button keep on going.

3. Detect faces

In the next window, make sure that the tool Face Track is well selected. Move the video cursor until you reach the image on which the face you want to blur appears and then press Detect Faces.

PutMask should automatically detect the face (s) appearing in the image by framing them. Touch each of the displayed frames to apply the masking.

4. Blur faces

Then press the button Start Tracking to allow the app to track the person’s movements. The application should work for a few moments and select by itself all the images of the clip on which it will hide the face.

5. Export the video

Finally, to export the video, press the button Export, then again on the second button Export. The application then displays a reader allowing you to directly view the result.

The new video exported by PutMask where the faces are blurred should automatically save to your device’s camera roll in a dedicated directory (ExportedVideo).