Animals, plants and even bacteria use “needles” long before we do

Currently, needles represent tools widely used by medicine, responsible for injecting drugs into the body. But if you think that this concept was invented by mankind, you are wrong. Nature has long used sharp elements (such as stingers or fangs, for example) to inject toxins, something present not only in animals, but also in plants and even bacteria.

This concept is present in insects with stings, for example, such as bees. Very fine, the stingers allow the release of toxins and are used both as a defense mechanism and to capture prey. Some caterpillars have “microneedles” in their bodies, which protect them from predators. Most are not fatal to humans—except when we talk about a species of moth caterpillar called obliquid lonomia, which can kill humans.

Just as needles can be used both to inject a substance and to collect blood from a patient, some insects also use their tools for two purposes: injecting saliva and sucking nutrients from plants.

Animals use “needles” to inject poison

But most animals use their sharp tools to inject poison. This is the case of spiders, for example, which vary in size according to the species, as does the intensity of the toxin (which can even lead to death in humans). Still on arachnids, scorpions also have a natural “needle” at the end of their tail. This structure is used both for defense and for capturing prey.

But it’s not just a stinger. Snakes, for example, inject the substances through very sharp fangs, with small slits at the ends. There are also some fish that release their toxins through modified fin bones. In the case of stingrays, the stinger is the continuation of their spine. Some fish can be fatal with their stings if not treated immediately.

Plants and Bacteria

Nature’s needles aren’t just limited to animals, included. Some plants have similar structures, such as nettles, which have microneedles responsible for releasing toxins, which are so irritating to human skin. And get this: even single-celled organisms rely on needles. It turns out that some species of pathogenic bacteria have a structure that allows them to more easily detect and infect cells through a kind of injection.