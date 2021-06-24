Annotating PDF in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l MacOS l Windows) is a powerful browser that, along with Chrome and Firefox, has become one of the most popular today. Certainly, he has many strengths. But, without a doubt, one of the biggest attractions is its PDF Reader.

With an intuitive and very simple interface, Edge offers a fluid reading of files. In addition to allowing navigation through a table of contents, the browser also offers useful tools, such as pens and markers — which, when used, are visible in the saved file even in other programs. The highlight, however, is the possibility of inserting comments in the text. Check out how to use the resource below.

How to annotate PDF using Edge?

Step 1: open the file from Microsoft Edge and select the word or text fragment you want to comment on;

Step 2: in the options window that will appear, select the command “Add a comment”;

Step 3: the program will then display a digital post-it. Write what you want in it and, at the end, click on the “✓” icon in the lower right corner of the note.

How to edit the comment

Step 1: once that is done, the text fragment you selected will be highlighted. If you want to edit the note, click on it with the left mouse button;

Step 2: now, tap on the “Open comment” option. Edit as desired and confirm the action by clicking on “check”.

Changing the Accent Color

By default, Edge highlights the portion of text linked to the comment in yellow, but you can change the appearance of the markup to green, light blue, pink, or red.

Step 1: to change the color chosen by the browser, click on the text fragment with the right mouse button;

Step 2: then select the “Highlight” option and choose a new color from the available ones.

How to delete the comment

Step 1: to delete the comment, use the “Delete” tool located in the upper right corner of the screen;

Step 2: with this action, the mouse cursor will change to an eraser. Click with it on the highlighted text that has comments.

Ready! Now you know how to annotate PDFs using Microsoft Edge.