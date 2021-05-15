Another Samsung basics gets April 2021 security update

Taking everyone by surprise, Samsung has today released updates for three old smartphones, such as the Galaxy J3 2017, Galaxy J7 Duo and Galaxy J8, from at least three years ago. This reinforces the commitment she has had with her smartphones, promising up to four years of security updates and up to three new versions of Android.

Now, another old smartphone gets an update, more specifically the Galaxy J2 Core, made official in 2018, running Android 8.1 Oreo Go Edition. It was the first Samsung device to be launched with Android Go, the simplest version of Google’s system aimed at phones with entry specifications.

The update delivered to him can be identified by the firmware version number J260T1UVS8AUD1, and is being released first in the United States. It includes the April 2021 security package, the second most recent one officially released by Google, as the May package is already being delivered for some smartphones, such as the latest Galaxy A series or the Galaxy S line.

Here, we see only bug fixes and operating system vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, this update does not bring any new features or visual changes to the device, nor does it change your version of Android.

It may take a few weeks before the update is released for devices that have been sold in our country. It will be made available automatically, and a notification should appear at any time notifying you of the news. You can do a manual check by going to Settings> System update> Download and install.