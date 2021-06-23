App Store’s exclusivity on iOS is to ensure security, says executive

Due to Apple restrictions, any iPhone application must be downloaded from the App Store. Such limitation, which placed Apple in the crosshairs of international authorities for alleged monopoly, would have as its main purpose the protection of its users. According to Apple, eliminating parallel installations would reduce the gateways to malware and other threats.

This month, the company released a very detailed document on its strategy for building a closed and protected ecosystem. However, with the importance of this topic today, the site Fast Company went to Apple’s Director of User Privacy, Erik Neuenschwander, for fresh words on the matter.

The executive uses one of the main arguments of critics of the Apple ecosystem to defend the centralized distribution of apps. For him, having a platform where apps can’t be downloaded by parallel stores isn’t about limiting users, but giving them an alternative on what products to buy.

“Users who want direct access to applications without any kind of evaluation have this option on other platforms. iOS is a platform where users know they won’t be tricked or led into shady alleys where they’ll end up with a parallel-downloaded app, even if that’s not their intention,” defended Neuenschwander.

If you’re not satisfied, go to Android

Without directly mentioning the main Android competitor, Apple’s director suggests that the company’s stance is clear on the matter: if you want an open system with free app distribution, Google’s system is there; if maximum security and privacy is the priority, iOS is the best option.

From this perspective, the executive’s argument converges with the speech of the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, regarding the risk of using Android. In an interview with Brut portal, the big shot stated that the little robot’s system has 47 times more malware than the iPhone OS when defending its application evaluation model.

Neuenschwander admits that Apple’s protection is not foolproof and that malware can still reach iOS users through alternative means. One of the most popular alternatives for attackers is to abuse native mechanisms like the calendar app. Eventually, too, rogue apps also make their way to the App Store, as was a pirated movie distribution app masquerading as Sudoku removed this month.

Opening up the ecosystem would generate more dangers

For the executive, the opening of the software distribution model on iOS would impact even those who are not interested in this strategy. According to him, users who intend to install apps exclusively from the App Store could eventually be tricked by a fake store and, consequently, make a malicious download.

“You need to think very creatively, way out of the box, like an attacker trying to reach such important user data stored on their smartphones. Thus, users will be attacked regardless of whether or not they intend to browse non-Apple app stores”, pointed out the manufacturer’s director.

And why is macOS different?

The answer lies in the systems’ popularity. The executive comments that there are at least ten times more iPhones around the world than Macs, which makes them naturally a more interesting target. Furthermore, cell phones are packed with data that is much more sensitive than a computer.

On macOS, application distribution is not limited to the official Apple store. Users can download and install programs wherever they want, including external sources, as long as they are OS compatible.

Is this the final decision?

The company has consistent arguments among its executives to defend its strict distribution and software model on iOS, and even if it is the target of criticism and prompts litigation, it is unlikely to change of its own accord — at least, these days.

So far, not even the legal fight against Epic Games has generated internal moves. The US courts understood that it would be worrisome to order a company to change its business model. At the time, the judge in the case understood that the developer would not have started the process out of “goodness” but rather to destabilize a multi-billion dollar competitor.