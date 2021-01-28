Apple Achieves Best Quarter Ever, Surpasses $ 100 Billion

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple’s revenue topped $ 111.4 billion, allowing the company to make a profit of $ 44.3 billion. Despite the pandemic, iPhones, iPads, Macs, accessories and services seem unstoppable.

For digital giants, the pandemic has clearly not been all bad. In the fourth quarter of 2020, which corresponds to its first fiscal quarter of 2021, Apple achieved record revenue (revenue) of 111.439 billion dollars (92.1 billion euros). This is the first time that the company has exceeded the symbolic 100 billion mark. Last year, its already impressive turnover stood at 91.819 billion dollars (75.9 billion euros).

All growing products

In its press release, Apple highlights the growth of all its product categories. The company notes that, for the first time, iPhones, iPads, Macs, accessories and services are all up… double digits.

With $ 65.6 billion in revenue alone, the iPhone remains the flagship product of the Californian brand (55.96 billion in 2019). The iPad (8.4 billion against 5.98), the Mac (8.7 billion against 7.2), accessories (12.97 billion against 10) and services (15.76 billion against 12.7, now Apple’s second-largest source of income) are also showing impressive year-on-year growth. Unfortunately, Apple no longer communicates its sales volumes. We do not know the number of iPhones sold, just the amount reported.

As a reminder, over the past three months, Apple has been helped by the launch of a large number of new products. All iPhone 12s were released during this quarter, iPads were renewed, many accessories were introduced (Apple Watch, HomePod mini, AirPods Max), services received a redesign (Apple One, Apple Fitness + ) while, on the computer side, Macs with an Apple Silicon processor arrived in November. All this has necessarily helped Apple even if, let us remember, most Apple Stores are still closed or in “Express” configuration (only from pickup) today. With its stores open, how far would Apple have gone?

A margin of almost 40%

As last year, Europe was Apple’s second market in the fourth quarter of 2020 (27.3 billion turnover compared to 46.3 billion in North America). Next come China (21.3), Japan (8.3) and the rest of Asia (8.3).

In total, of Apple’s $ 111.4 billion in revenue, $ 44.3 billion (36.6 billion euros) represent a profit, which reminds us how Apple is good at optimizing its costs. It is once again a record, few companies are able to keep more than 39% of their turnover in a quarter.