Apple and Samsung have 90% of profits in the cellphone market

The combined share of Apple and Samsung in the profit of the cell phone market has become even greater. In the third quarter of 2020, companies together accounted for 93.1% of the segment’s worldwide profit, according to Strategy Analytics data. In the same period of 2019, brands accounted for 85.7% of the sector’s profit.

Between July and September, the distance between the two manufacturers narrowed. Apple had 60.5% of the profit in the entire market. There was a drop compared to the third quarter of 2019, when the company had 66.9% of profits, and to the second quarter of 2020, when it was left with 79% of the sector’s profit.

Samsung, meanwhile, ended the third quarter of 2020 with 32.6% of profits from the cell phone market. This was the company’s best result since the second quarter of 2014, when it secured 37.9%. In the same period last year, the company had 18.8% and, in the second quarter of 2020, 13.8%.

The survey also indicates that Apple’s operating margin dropped from 23% in the third quarter of 2019 to 21% in the same period in 2020. In the same range, Samsung’s margin rose from 11% to 14%. Strategy Analytics claims that the moves were caused, respectively, by the launch of the iPhone 12 only in the fourth quarter and by the more comprehensive product offering by Samsung.

Apple and Samsung have half of the turnover

In terms of revenue, Apple and Samsung represent 52.1% of the cell phone market. The participation of companies in this regard decreased compared to the same period in 2019, when it amounted to 54%. The distance between the two brands also became smaller, dropping to just 6.9 percentage points.

In the third quarter of 2020, Apple’s revenue from cell phones represented 29.5% of the entire market. In the same period of the previous year, it was equivalent to 33.8% of the total. Samsung had, from July to September 2020, sales corresponding to 22.6% of the market, against 20.2% in the same period of 2019.

The South Korean manufacturer leads in terms of units sold. Also according to Strategy Analytics, Samsung had a 21.9% share in this criterion. The company is followed by Huawei (14.1%), Xiaomi (12.7%) and Apple (11.9%).

With information: Pulse News.

