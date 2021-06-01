Apple can bet on OLED screen to more iPad models, says website

Some iPad models are expected to migrate from the LCD panel to the OLED, industry sources told the Korean website ETNews. Today, many Apple products have already abandoned the LCD screen in favor of a more efficient solution, such as the iPad Pro, Apple Watch and iPhone lines.

According to the information, Apple would be planning the changes for some iPads only from next year. Although the report does not mention the eligible models of the tablet, the rumors are in line with a forecast by analyst Ming-Chi Luo, who believes in the launch of the next iPad Air with the adoption of the OLED screen.

In addition to the iPad Air, it may be that the “entry-level” iPad will also be updated with the highest quality screen, but there is still not much evidence to reinforce this rumor. The iPad Pro, in turn, must maintain the exclusivity of the MiniLED panel, which, compared to the LCD, offers deeper blacks, improved contrast and more intense brightness.

Samsung Display and LG Display, the two largest manufacturers of OLED screens in the world and longtime partners of Apple, are expected to continue supplying Apple-type displays – currently, the Koreans are primarily responsible for the panels of the iPhone 12.