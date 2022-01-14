Apple Car can get help from South Korean companies to get off the ground

Apple may be looking for South Korean companies to form a team of partners willing to get the Apple Car off the ground. According to local press reports, the Cupertino giant wants to ensure that its self-driving car does not suffer from a lack of components and that it is energy efficient.

According to 9to5Mac, which shared information obtained by the Korea IT News, Apple visited some companies in the Asian country in a kind of task force, so there is a rush to close these contacts for the project to go ahead. The production of the Apple Car, it seems, will be on a ‘large scale’, as the publication claims.

If these partnerships come to fruition, the outcome for the Apple Car will be, at the very least, curious, since Hyundai, South Korea’s main car manufacturer, came to be officially responsible for manufacturing the Apple car. Realizing that he would be a mere supporting player, he gave up on the business.

Project Titan, as it is called internally at Apple, was never made official by the brand and is rarely mentioned by its executives. It is known, however, that the department responsible for this product has constant changes in its staff.

Speculated to hit the market in 2024, the Apple Car will be an electric and autonomous car, capable of driving through the streets without the need for human help, but with conditions to be handled from a distance, if necessary. There is, however, no idea of ​​the car business model.

It is worth remembering that Apple has not yet made the product official.