Apple confirms event on November 10 and should reveal Macs with ARM

Apple sends invitations to “One more thing” event broadcast from Apple Park; Macs with Apple Silicon to be revealed

Apple sent invitations on Monday (2) for yet another online event broadcast from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. The presentation will take place on November 10 at 3 pm (Brasília time) and should mark the revelation of the first Macs with the new Apple Silicon processors, based on ARM architecture.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this will be Apple’s third event in three months conducted entirely online and without the presence of the public. On September 15, the company unveiled new iPads, the Apple Watch Series 6 and a more affordable watch, the Apple Watch SE. On October 13th, it was time to announce the iPhones 12 and the HomePod Mini.

So, there was only the announcement of the first Macs with their own chips – which had already been confirmed for 2020. Apple does not reveal much information besides a “One more thing” in the colorful invitation, but the event that marks the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon was already speculated for November.

Apple Silicon marks end of the Intel era on Macs

The Apple Silicon marks the end of a 15-year era that began in 2005, when Steve Jobs revealed the transition from PowerPC to current Intel chips. Apple estimates that the transition from x86 to ARM will take two years to complete. This means that, if everything goes as planned, the entire line of Apple computers will already be equipped with the new chips in mid-2022.

It is speculated that the first Macs with Apple Silicon have chips of eight or 12 cores, with groups of cores of high performance (Firestorm) and energy saving (Icestorm), based on the A14 Bionic, same processor that equips the new iPad Air and iPhone 12. Application developers have access to a Mac Mini with an Apple A12Z Bionic chip; the machine proved to be faster than other ARM chips even in emulated mode.

The event will be broadcast on the official Apple website, the Apple TV app and, if the company maintains the tradition, YouTube.

