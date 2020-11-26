Home Technology Tech news Apple could introduce redesigned Apple Silicon MacBook in H2 2021
Prolific and often correct, Ming-Chi Kuo announces that Apple should update its MacBooks, in terms of design in particular, in the second half of next year. However, it does not specify which range it will be.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst specialist of Apple, the Californian giant would prepare a redesign of its MacBooks for the second half of next year. In addition to a new design, these machines would also and especially include Apple Silicon chips.

The analyst does not specify if which models of MacBook it will be. Will it be the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which it has already announced in the past for a launch in the second or third quarter of 2021? Or will Apple agree with other rumors that the MacBook, whose latest incarnation featured a 12-inch diagonal screen, will come back to life, carried by Apple’s ARM chips?

Among the recurring rumors, there is a redesigned iMac too, which would benefit from a 24-inch panel (against 21.5 inches currently) more edge to edge. Bloomberg also announced that according to its sources, Apple engineers are working on developing an ultra-compact version of the Mac Pro.

For now, remember that only the entry-level MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pros and less powerful Mac mini have crossed the Rubicon, abandoning Intel processors in favor of the M1 chip. The MacBook Pro that we had the opportunity to test is a success, despite the lack of design change. The ARM chip that beats within it ensures much better performance than those offered by equivalent Intel chips and a record autonomy.

If all goes well, at the end of next year, Apple should be in the midst of its great transhumance, from Intel processors to its own chips. Therefore, if all the machines in the same range carry an Apple Silicon SoC, we cannot see what could keep Apple from opting for a new design that will take full advantage of the advantages granted by its chips.

Moreover, in the same note, Ming-Chi Kuo evokes a Watch with a new design that will arrive next year and new health functions.

