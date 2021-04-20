Apple finally announces the AirTag tracker; know all the details

After many rumors and expectations about the AirTag, an object tracker similar to the Galaxy SmartTag, Apple finally presented its bet on Samsung’s product on the market. The launch is exactly as its description suggests: a device capable of tracking and locating unconnected objects and belongings in general with the help of the iPhone.

The announcements were made during Spring Loaded, Apple’s first major event in 2021. Apple also launched on the occasion the new iPad Pro and iPad mini, as well as new Macs with an Apple M1 processor. In the next few paragraphs, check out all the details of the company’s new accessories.

AirTag: design and features

The AirTag has a circular design and apparently has much smaller dimensions than the Galaxy SmartTag. Unlike the rival, the Apple tracker is more like a keychain, as it can be combined with a variety of “bracelets”, finished in leather and polyester fabric. The device is also IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.

According to Apple, users will be able to personalize AirTags with free recording, including text and a selection with 31 emoji – personalization will only be available through the official Apple website or in the Apple Stores. The devices are equipped with the A1 chip, which uses UWB (Ultra Wideband) technology.

Although the AirTag is quite small, it has an integrated speaker that plays sounds to help you locate a lost object. In addition, internally the product has a battery, which can be easily replaced by the user.

AirTag: how it works

Like Apple headphones, AirTag intelligently connects to iPhones – just move the device closer to the phone for the connection to be made. Users can choose a name for the products, such as “keys” or “jackets”, but it will also be possible to customize as they wish. After connecting, the tracker can be viewed through the Find My app.

