Apple launches first public beta of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 with news

By kenyan

Despite receiving its first stable release last week, Apple’s systems have just won the first public beta of the next update to be made available to the company’s devices. The Cupertino giant has just released iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 bringing some interesting news, although there are also some limitations.

Starting with the additions, we have the same news seen in the beta for developers, including Shazam’s music recognition control integrated into the iOS and iPadOS control center, new music widget that makes it easy to play content showing the latest media, interface redesigned AirPlay optimized for version 2 and the “People Detection” feature, which allows people with visual problems to easily see others through the camera.

However, as the 9to5Mac website reports, the update also ends up removing some of the functions made available with the final version of the systems released last week. Although Apple has not commented on the matter, the publication believes that this may be a result of the compilation of the public beta that took place before the stable update.

Among the problems encountered are the absence of watchfaces released with watchOS 7.0, and a strange flaw that prevents users of the new Apple Watch Series 6 from taking blood oxygen measurements if the connected iPhone is running iOS 14.2 beta. Anyway, the limitations are not really a big problem, and are promised to return in the next update.

The first beta of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.2 and watchOS 7.1 is now available for download for users who are enrolled in Apple’s beta program, just look for updates in the Settings application. If you have already done the update and do not want to wait to recover the missing functions, it is still possible to downgrade to version 14.0 and 7.0 through iTunes.

