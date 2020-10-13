Apple launches wireless charger and revives the MagSafe brand

In addition to the iPhone 12 and the smart speaker HomePod mini, Apple made official this Tuesday (13) the MagSafe wireless charger. The magnetic charging accessory, originally used by MacBook notebooks, finally reaches Maça’s smartphones, but will only be available for the new iPhone 12.

The news had already been “revealed” on Tuesday morning, when the Japanese manufacturer of mobile accessories Mpow announced the launch of its new wireless charger compatible with the iPhone 12.

That is, the new Apple phones support the function of adjusting the charging position using a magnet. In practice, this helps to align the cell phone, in addition to keeping the device in the ideal position, preventing a slip of the device that would interrupt the recharge.

Dual wireless charger can recharge two devices at the same time (Photo: Disclosure / Apple)

In addition to the wireless charger compatible only with the iPhone 12, the “new” MagSafe brand brings a range of accessories for the new iPhone, including a leather case, a magnetic wallet that plugs into the back of smartphones and a dual charger , capable of recharging two devices at the same time. Both chargers have 15 W of power.

MagSafe wireless charger will have 15 W of power (Photo: Disclosure / Apple)

Pricing and availability

The new charger will be available for sale from October 16. Apple has not yet revealed the price of new products, so stay tuned for Canaltech to know first hand.