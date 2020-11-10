Apple M1 is the first ARM chip for Macs

The Apple M1 is a SoC that aggregates items like CPU, RAM and GPU in the same place, with 5 nanometers and consuming much less energy

Just as the rumors predicted and then with Apple itself confirming, the company’s first ARM-based chip for Macs arrives before the end of the year and its name is M1. With it, the apple company promises substantial gains in system speed and greater energy savings.

Apple M1 chip (Image: disclosure / Apple)

Three are the main advantage points for the Mac to adopt an ARM chip instead of Intel’s x86 solution: higher performance in less time, less power consumption and less space occupied inside the board that accommodates the Apple M1. Starting with performance, the promise is double the performance when compared to the x86 processor while both are consuming 10 watts.

Apple M1 can consume 25% of the energy of a PC chip

At the peak load possible for the chip, which is when the processor works at maximum capacity, consumption is 25% when compared to the latest PC chip. In GPU the story is more or less the same, with twice the performance within the same 10 watts of the comparison.

Graph comparing the Apple M1 chip with a competitor on the PC (Image: disclosure / Apple)

Inside are eight cores for the processor and eight for the graphics card, in physical size of five nanometers, very similar to the one that occupies the current A14 Bionic chip of this year’s iPhones – along with the iPad Air 2020. Just as it happens in mobile devices , the processor cores are divided into groups with four high and four low performance.

The energy gain from working this way results in six extra hours for video playback on a MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip, when compared to the same model with an Intel processor.

Within the SoC there is still a controller for USB 4, engines to work with media encoding and decoding, 16 cores for the Neural Engine (machine learning for artificial intelligence) and all this protected by encryption directly on silicon.

Some apps are already optimized for the Apple M1

A processor is useless, no matter how good it is, without any apps or programs developed for it. Adobe is on this boat with a promise to deliver versions of Photoshop and Lightroom next year, DaVinci Resolve also appeared during the presentation.

The package of native apps for the system is already ready, but other promises have come out like the HBO Max and Among Us app, which run using compatibility that comes from their iOS versions.

Where to find the Apple M1

MacBook Air with M1 chip (Image: disclosure / Apple)

The M1 chip is present in some models of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch and Mac Mini launched along with silicon.

With information: Apple.