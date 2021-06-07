Apple M1X may have graphics performance similar to the RTX 3070, estimates suggest

This week Apple is holding WWDC 2021, an event for developers in which the company will announce the next generation of the brand’s operating systems, as well as other software news that it prepares for the coming months. Among the main announcements, the manufacturer is expected to unveil iOS 15, with marked changes for iPhones, in addition to the supposed homeOS, for smart homes.

Numerous rumors also indicate that the Cupertino giant may finally unveil new versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, bringing the first high-performance Apple Silicon chip, known until then as the M1X. It is known that the processor will bring a respectable performance leap over the traditional M1, but estimates suggest that the gain could be even greater than expected.

Apple M1X will have GPU with performance similar to the RTX 3070

Gathering information disclosed by the Bloomberg with data from the current M1 and A Bionic family of iPhones and iPads, YouTuber Dave Lee, from the channel Dave 2D, designed what we can expect from the supposed M1X.

The new processor should bring significant changes in CPU, going from 8 to 10 cores in a new configuration: instead of bringing four high-performance cores and four low-power like the M1, the M1X would have eight high-performance cores and only 2 Low consumption.

This would give scope for the novelty to be almost twice as powerful as its predecessor, touching on more robust processors from rivals such as Intel and AMD. However, even more encouraging are the estimates made for graphics performance, where the M1X would really shine.

In its most powerful configuration, the Apple M1 features an 8-core GPU, equivalent to an Nvidia GTX 1650, respectable performance considering the integrated nature of the Apple chip. It is believed that the M1X GPU will arrive in versions with 16 and 32 cores, being significantly larger.

This increase would make the M1X achieve performance similar to the RX 5500M in the 16-core model, and practically touch the RTX 3070 in the 32-core version. The numbers are impressive, putting AMD and Nvidia in a sticky situation when we consider that we are referring to an integrated GPU.

Despite the excitement, it is important to stress that the projections made by Dave are only estimates, and may or may not reflect the actual situation of the M1X. We’ll only be sure when Apple reveals the news, possibly this week.

New MacBook Pro has more connections, MagSafe and more

In addition to notable performance gains, the new MacBook Pro would bring significant changes in other aspects, such as design and connectivity. The appliance should arrive thinner, more rounded and with a flatter top and base. In addition, Apple could bring back the MagSafe connector for charging, thus preventing any accidents.

Another improvement would be the return of a wide range of connections, including an HDMI port and SD card reader, essential features for professionals. Closing the package of modifications, the company’s new laptop would eliminate the controversial Touch Bar, touch screen for shortcuts positioned just above the keyboard, which had problems with responsiveness and crashes.