Apple Maps on iPhone: 15 tips you need to know

Apple Maps was introduced on iOS 6 in 2012 – but it was only in its relaunch with iOS 13 in 2019 that things improved. What used to be an application full of flaws and bugs – which generated countless jokes and memes over the internet – has been completely overhauled, bringing features and functionality similar to that of its biggest competitor, Google Maps.

Since 2018, the application was already being remodeled by Apple engineers, precisely because of the fact that its users do not like it and prefer Google’s rival app. In addition to its relaunch the following year, many new features are also being launched today with each new system update – not only iOS, but also iPadOS and macOS, where Apple Maps is also present.

To learn how to use Apple Maps on your iPhone, check out the tips we’ve separated.

Tip 1: When you open your app, you will see the surroundings of your current location. If you move away from your location and want to return, just click on the blue arrow at the top right of the screen.

Tip 2: in the bottom tab, you will find a search field, your favorite places – like the address of your home, work or other that you go to frequently (if not, you can click “Add”) -, in addition to the your recent searches at the bottom of the screen.

Tip 3: enter a location to view the itinerary proposed by Apple Maps. You can choose between various means of transportation, such as car, on foot, public transport, bicycle, or by requesting drivers by application (Uber, 99, among others).

Tip 4: to see some of the coolest features available on Apple Maps, enter a location, select an option for getting around, choose any of the available routes and click “GO”.

Tip 5: the screen will return to your current location and your navigation of your trip will begin. At the top of the screen, in bold letters, you will see the signs where to go, which side to go or which street to enter.

Tip 6: if you need to return to the home screen, you will also have navigation instructions for your trip in large letters at the top of the screen.

Tip 7: in the bottom tab, during your navigation, you will have your travel information – such as arrival time, how much time is left and how far to reach – as well as a series of interesting options, as we will see in the next few steps.

Tip 8: click on “Audio” to set the volume of the navigation voice – or even remove it, using only the map displayed on the screen.

Tip 9: in “Share Arrival”, you will have some options brought by Siri – naturally based on your activities between communication apps, so it is common for recent contacts to appear – and a “Contacts” option to search for someone specifically.

Tip 10: in the contact list, you will notice that the names will be displayed in green or blue. As you know, on iOS, these colors define the sending of normal messages (SMS) or sending iMessage, and here it is more or less the same way:

In green, they are contacts who do not have an iPhone or other product with an iCloud account – be it an iPad or a Mac. For these contacts, sharing will be via message (SMS).

In blue, it is your contacts who have an iCloud account and can receive sharing directly through the Apple Maps application on their Apple devices.

Tip 11: in “Details”, you will have all the navigation information of your trip – you can scroll down to the last steps, in case you need to check an exact street or something similar.

Tip 12: in “Cafés”, you will have a list made available by bakeries, coffee shops, cafeterias and similar shops that are close to your current location.

Tip 13: you’ll see information about opening hours, how long this stop will add to your current trip, how far to go there and user ratings, if any. To go to any of them, just click “GO” in the list and the navigation will be updated, adding this stop to your trip.

Tip 14: in “Jantar” and “Gasolina”, you will have the same information and functions as the previous tip, the first for restaurants, snack bars and similar places, and the second for gas stations. Click “GO” to add any of these stops to your trip’s navigation.

Tip 15: to close and return to your current location without any navigation in progress, click “END” – a screen will open asking you to confirm the closure, resume navigation or share your arrival with a contact.