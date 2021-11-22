Apple may launch a glass-encased iPhone with a touchscreen on the sides

Today’s iPhones have a structure with a large proportion of glass, as the back is made up of the material, in addition to the screen. However, according to a new Apple patent, the company can take the idea to the next level, where the device would be completely covered in glass, and with support for touch controls on the curved sides.

According to documents already approved by the USPTO regulatory agency in the United States, the cell phone would have six display areas with the ability to show information and images. The projects shown in the patent also reveal how some information could interact with the device’s ergonomics, in which the software adapts to the spatial position occupied by the iPhone, and always orients the system information in the direction that is pointed towards the user’s field of vision. .

Apple even demonstrated how it would be possible to reach the cell’s internal components in need of repairs or other similar situations. The iPhone would have a kind of “lid” on one end of the device, which could be detached to then allow the parts to be slid to the outside. This resembles the Magic Slot of the late LG G5, but it would only be used for repairs and not for the use of modular components that expand the use of the cell phone.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Kenyannews News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, the documentation does not give details of how these parts would be fixed, and therefore it is not known what the level of repairability of the cell phone would be.

Even though the patent has been approved, there are still many open issues related to this new technology. Ergonomics is a big issue for Apple to solve, as a glass-clad construction could be considerably more slippery than current iPhones, with the “footprint of a bar of soap” according to comments made on MacRumours expert portal .

Accidental touches are also a very relevant issue, which has already been discussed on devices such as the Mi Mix Alpha, another cell phone with a display that extends to the sides — in both cases, the touch sensor needs to be precise enough to react only to commands that are purposeful. Also, a glass-encased device tends to be more fragile and heavier than the cell phone options that are currently available.

Mac Pro on glass and other devices

In the same patent, Apple also showed other ideas regarding products with glass construction. Among the options are two cylindrical versions of the Mac Pro, the strongest line of computers offered by the company. The brand also envisioned a version of the Apple Watch complete with glass casing — however, according to the images, the watch would remain with the same physical buttons that are seen today.

Approval of such documentation is not a guarantee that certain brands will implement such technologies in publicly available products, as various features need to pass structural, financial and commercial feasibility tests. Even so, patents can show how Apple thinks about its strategies for the next few years, even though there is no set date for launching devices like these.