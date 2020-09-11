Home Technology Tech news Apple Music for Android gets updated visuals and features in iOS 14
Apple Music for Android gets updated visuals and features in iOS 14

By kenyan

The Apple Music app for Android is starting to receive the beta update 3.4, which allows Google users to preview what is to come for music streaming, since several adaptations have been made focusing on giving a user experience similar to that will be found by those who will use iOS 14.

The new Apple system is very close to being launched, since it should be made available soon after the announcement of the iPhone 12 line, something that will happen on the 15th. For now this beta version cannot be downloaded directly from the Play Store, being necessary to download from platforms managed by third parties, such as APK Mirror.

Among the novelties implemented in the new version of the application, there is the new icon, where the look was cleaner than its predecessor, as well as improvements in the search algorithm, making it easier and faster to find the songs or albums of interest.

Still in the search part, the option was repositioned to the bottom, in order to make it easier to search using the cell phone with one hand. The “For You” section has been updated to “Listen Now”, where the suggestions given by the app are delivered to users based on similar searches and genres.

Album covers are now dynamically generated at the time a song is being played, in addition to allowing the songs to be shared in real time on Stories.

There is still no information about the availability date in the public version of Apple Music made available on the Play Store, but if it does not show instabilities, the update should happen soon.

