Apple One: company may launch bundle with subscription to all its services
Apple One: company may launch bundle with subscription to all its services

By kenyan

Apple has a series of premium services that can be hired for a monthly fee – we can mention here Music (music platform similar to Spotify), TV + (video streaming channel with original content) and even Arcade (subscription games marketplace). Managing so many hires is difficult, so the company may be about to propose a solution.

Everything indicates that Apple wants to create a “bundle”, that is, a package containing several – or all – of its premium services in a single unified subscription. The novelty was spotted after a thorough analysis of the source code of the new compilation of the official Apple Music app for Android devices.

The software makes several references to something called “Apple One”, which, we agree, would be a great name for such a project. The parameters confirm that Apple Music would be included in the package and that the subscription to the kit could only be made on an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.

It is worth remembering that all this is just speculation based on parameters found “hidden” in an application, with no official indication from Apple that this service will exist. However, if the Apple One is really in the company’s plans, it is likely to be revealed at the event scheduled for September 15.

Source: 9to5Mac

