Apple postpones implementation of new ad privacy policy on iOS 14 to 2021

Apple announced during its WWDC 2020 in June the new iOS 14, one of the biggest updates ever released for the mobile operating system. The update arrived full of news, including support for widgets at home, drawer for applications, redesigned Siri and more. A little discussed point, however, is the new ad privacy policy.

With the arrival of the new system, Apple would oblige developers to implement a configuration in which users could choose whether the application would be allowed to track activities in areas outside the app. The feature did not please companies, with Facebook being one of the staunchest critics, claiming that the move would significantly affect the profit generated from the ads.

In the face of complaints, the Cupertino giant reportedly contacted other companies, including game makers like Activision Blizzard and Supercell, looking for opinions.

The manufacturer then confirmed in a note issued to the TechCrunch website that it would postpone the requirements of the new ad policy until the beginning of 2021. “We want to give developers the time they need for the necessary changes to be made, and therefore, the requirement to use tracking permission will take effect at the beginning of next year “, he stated.

Interestingly, as the iMore website recalls, Apple today published a video that highlighted the privacy offered by the iPhone, also indicating “some things that cannot be shared”. It is worth remembering that the Cupertino giant has been facing a serious battle with Epic Games, which is already in court. The conflict may have been one of the reasons for Apple’s more open stance on ad policy.