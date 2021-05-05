Apple releases macOS update 11.3.1 to fix security holes

Apple released on Monday (3) MacOS update 11.3.1, designed to address two security holes that allowed hackers to force machines to execute code arbitrarily. The update comes a week after the company released version 11.3 of the operating system, which provided similar protection solutions.

The new version of the operating system has already been released for all users of MacOS Big Sur, who should install it as soon as possible. Although it did not go into details, the Apple company says in its official notes that there are reports that security breaches had already been actively exploited.

This week also marked the arrival of iOS 14.5.1 and iPad iOS updates, designed to protect compatible devices from arbitrary code execution. According to the company, collaborations carried out through the CVE-ID system, which identifies and publicly catalogs vulnerabilities, helped it to find solutions to the reported problems.

Apple also released WatchOS version 7.4.1, which dealt with a situation that results in system memory corruption and could result in loopholes similar to those reported on other systems. The updates did not bring new features to the platforms, focusing on correcting loopholes that could increase their severity as soon as more consumers update their devices.