Apple reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 Mini in advance

As had been expected since the beginning of the semester, Apple actually ended manufacturing the iPhone 12 mini a few months ahead of schedule, according to a market analyst firm. The other three models in the series continue with renewed stocks, while the 5.4-inch screen apparently will no longer be produced.

According to a report by the TrendForce, the smallest model of the latest generation of Apple cell phones had disappointing sales figures compared to the rest of the iPhone 12 family. Even so, it is likely that the company will still insist on launching a Mini model in the second half of 2021, but it will focus on sales. in the other three versions. The iPhone 12 Mini goes on sale with stock already available, which will not be replenished when it runs out.

It’s not the first time there has been talk of cutting the production of the smaller model in the iPhone 12 series. The 5.4-inch version of Apple’s current generation sold less than three Android models in January 2021, and in February there was talk of the possibility of its manufacture being terminated early.

Also according to the report, cell phones launched by Apple in the second half of last year should represent around 39% of the company’s entire smartphone production this year. Considering that the new generation will also be all 5G devices, models with the new mobile broadband technology should total 75% of the company’s entire production in 2021. Remembering that the company started the year still with the iPhone XR and all three iPhone 11 models, in addition to the SE 2020, as part of the manufacturing line.

US and European markets heat up again

The report also points to a cooling of the pandemic in Apple’s two main markets: US and Europe. In addition, the market analyst firm believes Apple should benefit from Huawei’s exit from some markets, which leaves room to increase its share in the more advanced segment, which should bring some increase in sales during the second half, especially with the arrival of the iPhone 12S (or iPhone 13, most likely name according to some leakers).

With that, TrendForce believes in a very positive performance of Apple in the cell phone market this year, despite the shortage of chips. With this, the market analysis company is betting on a growth of approximately 12.3% year-on-year, “with additional room for slight growth in the future”.