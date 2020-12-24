Apple reportedly preparing a new Apple TV for next year

The next version of Apple’s multimedia box, which could refocus on gaming, would include a new processor and would come with a new remote control.

Generally well informed when it comes to Apple, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman just announced in his last newsletter that the Cupertino company is working on a new version of Apple TV.

With a relatively high price and relatively few new features in recent years, Apple’s multimedia box is starting to run out of steam in the face of competition offering products that offer just as good for much less. Apple’s streaming video service, Apple TV +, is now available on Google and Amazon devices, and can even be launched from a home console, which doesn’t help sales of the Apple TV box. .

For this new Apple TV, Cupertino would focus a little more on video games. The box will thus include a new processor and will be delivered with a new version of the Apple Remote. Anyway, Gurman believes that Apple will have to put the package in terms of novelties or drastically lower the price of its box to stay in the race.

Source: Bloomberg