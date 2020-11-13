Apple should suggest third-party apps on the iPhone starting with iOS 14.3

Apple may start to suggest third-party applications when activating iPhone and iPad from iOS 14.3 in some countries

Apple is expected to start suggesting third-party apps on the iPhone and iPad starting with iOS 14.3. As reported by 9to5Mac on Thursday (12), the source code of the test version of the system, which first appeared on the same day, gives clues about the new configuration that may appear in the activation of branded devices.

Details about the feature were found in the internal files of iOS 14.3 beta, where there are traces that Apple intends to indicate applications from other developers during the initial system configuration, as it already does on Android. The function is believed to be a reaction to investigations for competitive practices.

Not all users, however, should have access to the configuration. According to the specialized website, the new section during the activation of the operating system for Apple phones and tablets will only be available in some countries and regions, depending on local laws. The novelty, however, is not yet in operation.

Apple stops downloading iOS 14.3 beta

Apple stopped downloading trial versions of iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3 on Thursday (12) shortly after the release. The first betas of the systems for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV, however, are already available again to developers, according to 9to5Mac.

Several Apple services went down after the launch of macOS Big Sur. In addition to failing to download the new macOS, problems opening third-party apps, as well as instability in Apple Pay, iMessage and Apple Maps, were also reported by users and by the company itself.

