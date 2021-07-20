Apple shows how to clean iPhone properly and warns against hydrogen peroxide

Apple has updated its support page in recent days to clarify some information on how its products can be properly sanitized and disinfected so as not to damage the device and ensure effective surface cleaning.

The Cupertino company clarified on its website that it is not recommended to use solutions with hydrogen peroxide, popularly known as hydrogen peroxide, for the cleaning of devices such as the iPhone, iPad, HomePod, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods or MacBook . In addition to this contraindication, the brand highlighted that an effective and safe cleaning can be done with 70% isopropyl alcohol, 75% ethyl alcohol or even using disinfectant wipes:

Using a cloth dampened with 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol or Clorox disinfectant wipes, you can gently wipe the hard, non-porous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other external surfaces. Do not use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid wetting any openings and do not immerse your Apple product in any cleaning agent. Do not use on fabric or leather surfaces.

Use of hydrogen peroxide for cleaning electronics

With the emergence of the new coronavirus, the concern with measures to avoid contamination has grown. One of the alternatives for cleaning day-to-day electronics, such as cell phones, tablets or headphones, was the use of products or solutions with hydrogen peroxide — the popular hydrogen peroxide.

Apple, however, has already made it clear that this is not an acceptable option and has given better indications for its own products. It is important to highlight, however, that some companies use hydrogen peroxide in the composition of their cleaning products, so you must pay attention to the formula described on each package when choosing a solution for cleaning your iPhone.