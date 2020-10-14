Apple Silicon: 8 Macs with ARM chip may be in development

Apple officially unveiled its Apple Silicon processor during WWDC 2020 in June. The processor promises many improvements for Macs, bringing major improvements in performance and especially battery life to Macbooks, which should become even thinner thanks to the component that can dispense with heat sinks, essential in current models with Intel chips. However, today we had access to more information about the first Macs that should arrive with the new processor, which, in total, should be 8 according to the French website Consomac that found the documentation.

Starting with registered notebooks, we have the models A2147, A2158, A2182, A2337 and A2338 that appear with MacOS Big Sur, the last version released by Apple during this year’s WWDC. However, it is worth saying that the first 3 are models that had already appeared previously and may be projects that are being reused and may be able to arrive with Intel processors, since Tim Cook stated that we would still see Apple launches with these processors in 2020.

Speaking of desktops, we have the models A2330, A2348, A2438 and A2439 that have not yet appeared in other documents and may be the first Apple desktop computers with the new chips and were all cited together in the EEC commission, which brings together countries from Eurasia , Russia and Kazakhstan.

If you are curious about what we will have inside the Apple Silicon, it is very possible that it is based on the A14 Bionic, processor present in the new iPhone 12 that was made official yesterday and the iPad Air 4. However it can arrive with 8 or even 12 cores which should be divided into two groups: the Firestorm for high performance and the Icestorm, aimed at saving energy. For now there is still no date for the launch of the new Macs with Silicon ARM and Apple remains very discreet about its specifications, but the expectation is that the new line will arrive by the end of 2020.

