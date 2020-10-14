Home Technology Tech news Apple Silicon: 8 Macs with ARM chip may be in development
TechnologyTech news

Apple Silicon: 8 Macs with ARM chip may be in development

By kenyan

Apple officially unveiled its Apple Silicon processor during WWDC 2020 in June. The processor promises many improvements for Macs, bringing major improvements in performance and especially battery life to Macbooks, which should become even thinner thanks to the component that can dispense with heat sinks, essential in current models with Intel chips.

However, today we had access to more information about the first Macs that should arrive with the new processor, which, in total, should be 8 according to the French website Consomac that found the documentation.

Starting with registered notebooks, we have the models A2147, A2158, A2182, A2337 and A2338 that appear with MacOS Big Sur, the last version released by Apple during this year’s WWDC.

However, it is worth saying that the first 3 are models that had already appeared previously and may be projects that are being reused and may be able to arrive with Intel processors, since Tim Cook stated that we would still see Apple launches with these processors in 2020.


Speaking of desktops, we have the models A2330, A2348, A2438 and A2439 that have not yet appeared in other documents and may be the first Apple desktop computers with the new chips and were all cited together in the EEC commission, which brings together countries from Eurasia , Russia and Kazakhstan.

If you are curious about what we will have inside the Apple Silicon, it is very possible that it is based on the A14 Bionic, processor present in the new iPhone 12 that was made official yesterday and the iPad Air 4. However it can arrive with 8 or even 12 cores which should be divided into two groups: the Firestorm for high performance and the Icestorm, aimed at saving energy.

For now there is still no date for the launch of the new Macs with Silicon ARM and Apple remains very discreet about its specifications, but the expectation is that the new line will arrive by the end of 2020.

know more

Related news

Tech news

OnePlus 8T launches with renewed camera design and super-fast charge

kenyan -
One day after the launch of the new iPhone 12, OnePlus made official on Wednesday (14) the direct competitor of the Apple line...
Read more
Tech news

Official OnePlus 8T with 120 Hz screen and more; check details and prices

kenyan -
In an event held on the morning of Wednesday (14), OnePlus finally introduced the new OnePlus 8T to the world. The device arrives...
Read more
Tech news

Huawei Kirin 9000 beats Snapdragon 865 in results on AnTuTu Benchmark

kenyan -
Although production limited due to the problems faced by Huawei due to its ban from the United States, the new Kirin 9000 chipset from...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

Songs uploaded to YouTube Music can now be streamed to smart...

Tech news kenyan -
A few months ago, Google began to allow the migration of various content from Play Music to YouTube Music, in order to make the...
Read more

Samsung teases Huawei with Google services and discount for those who...

Tech news kenyan -
In search of winning over former users or even owners of the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung is launching a promotion that guarantees £ 350...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke