Apple Silicon converts Intel x86 programs to ARM in 20 seconds

Computers with Apple Silicon chips will need about 20 seconds to convert programs from Intel x86 to ARM

About 20 seconds: this is the time that Macs with Apple Silicon chips should take to convert programs from Intel x86 to ARM during the first run. The estimate came from Microsoft when it announced the compatibility of Office with the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with the Apple M1 processor.

Apple announced its first computers with Apple Silicon on Tuesday (10). Although they have a different architecture than previous generations, the new Macs will be compatible with applications compiled for Intel processors through Rosetta 2. The first boot, however, can take a little more time.

“The first release of each Office application will take longer, as the operating system needs to generate code optimized for the Apple Silicon processor. Users will find that the applications ‘bounce’ on the dock for about 20 seconds while the process is complete. Subsequent releases of the application will be fast, ”said Microsoft on Thursday (12).

The delay, however, is an expected reaction in converting programs from Intel x86 to ARM, as pointed out by Apple’s “About the Rosetta Translation Environment” document:

“If an executable contains only Intel instructions, macOS automatically starts Rosetta and starts the translation process. When the translation is finished, the system starts the translated executable in place of the original ”, they explain. “However, the translation process takes time, so users may find that translated applications start or run more slowly at times.”

In addition to running programs compiled for Intel processors thanks to Rosetta 2, which “translates” instructions for ARM chips, computers with Apple M1 will also be able to natively run iPhone and iPad apps. Still, not all iOS apps will be available for Apple computers.

Apple launches macOS Big Sur

Apple debuted the final version of macOS Big Sur on Thursday (12). The new macOS comes to Apple computers with a redesigned look, inspired by iOS, improvements in Safari and more. In addition, the new macOS is optimized for the new Apple M1 processor. The update is available for free to download.

With information: Apple, MacRumors and MSPowerUser