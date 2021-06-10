Apple to debut its podcast subscription system on June 15th

Initially scheduled to make its debut in May this year, Apple’s paid podcast subscription service is expected to reach users next week. Emails sent by the company to content producers show that the system is due to make its official debut on June 15 on a global scale.

According to The Verge, the company decided to postpone the launch of the feature to “ensure the best experience for creators and audiences.” The novelty guarantees the possibility of paying monthly fees to have advance access to episodes and to have access to content versions that are not interrupted by advertisements.

Another element that hampered the launch of paid subscriptions was an update released to Apple’s Podcasts app. Focused on preparing users and creators for the release of the new feature, it ended up causing problems in areas such as data analysis and caused the disappearance of prominent images — this caused many producers to delay the publication of their episodes.

While Apple was forced to hold back its plans, Spotify took the opportunity to debut its own subscription system on April 27 for US customers. Spotify’s system works somewhat differently than Apple offers, allowing content creators to offer additional material to their podcast subscribers — similar to what many of them already do using platforms like Telegram and Discord.

In its favor, Apple has the fact that it can count on a large amount of content and an unlikely ally: Amazon. The subscription system will offer in its debut access to the Wondery platform catalog, which brings renowned productions such as Catfish: The Podcast and The Shrink Next Door users willing to pay an additional monthly subscription.