Apple TV app coming to Microsoft Xbox consoles on November 10

Rumors had been going strong for a few weeks and that’s it, confirmation has arrived. Apple’s video service is coming to Xbox next week.

Redmond has just formalized its partnership with Apple. As the hallway noise has indicated for a while, the current Xbox consoles (One, One S and One X) and the next Xbox Series S and Series X will be able to host a version of the Apple TV app specially tailored for them. It will be downloadable from the Xbox Store and will give you access to all the content currently available on iPhone, iPad and others.