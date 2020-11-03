Apple TV app coming to Microsoft Xbox consoles on November 10

Rumors had been going strong for a few weeks and that’s it, confirmation has arrived. Apple’s video service is coming to Xbox next week.
Redmond has just formalized its partnership with Apple. As the hallway noise has indicated for a while, the current Xbox consoles (One, One S and One X) and the next Xbox Series S and Series X will be able to host a version of the Apple TV app specially tailored for them. It will be downloadable from the Xbox Store and will give you access to all the content currently available on iPhone, iPad and others.
It will also be possible to take advantage of Apple TV +, Apple’s SVoD service, to watch films and series produced by the Cupertino company. And even to subscribe to the service directly from the console (4.99 euros / month).
Microsoft already offered – on its own – the rental and purchase of films and series from the Windows Store and the Xbox Store. Apple TV / TV + complements an already substantial number of video service apps available on Xbox (Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, etc.). What about the PlayStation 5? No jealousy, the Apple offer will also be there from the launch of the console on November 19.
