Apple TV app is now available for free from PlayStation Store

Something promised, something due. Apple and Sony now offer the Apple TV app on PlayStation consoles. As the PlayStation 5 is launched today in a few countries including the United States, Canada and Japan, Cupertino had to work extra hard to be on time. All countries are concerned. Apple TV is immediately downloadable, free, from the PS Store. Below, the capture taken this morning proves it. Of course, the app is compatible with all current PS4s (Fat, Slim or Pro) and, of course, with the lovely but imposing future PlayStation 5.

Aymeric Siméon / 01net.com –

After downloading the app, you will only have to enter your Apple IDs to find your collection of films purchased on the platform and even continue to watch your favorite series on Apple TV +, the VoD service is also required. trip.

Access to Apple TV is free, we remind you. You only take out the credit card when you want to rent or buy films, series, documentaries, etc. However, signing up for Apple TV + costs 4.99 euros / month. Also note that if you have planned to buy yourself an iPhone 12 (normal, mini, Pro or Pro Max), an iPad of 2020 or one of the next Mac mini or MacBook with ARM processor before the end of the year, you get one year free of Apple TV + with your purchase.