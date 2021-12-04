Apple TV+ launches in December 2021

December has come to Apple TV+ rather timidly: with the streaming platform gearing up for 2022, it’s time to wrap up and say goodbye to your favorite series; on the other hand, Apple’s service makes room for Christmas specials for you to watch together with your family on your sofa at home.

Among the main highlights, there is the continuity of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas, which arrived in the catalog in 2020. This time, the singer brings the guest appearances of Khalid and Kirk Franklin for another breathtaking presentation, ideal to leave running during the Christmas dinner.

Still in the festive spirit, Apple TV+ makes room for two Peanuts specials: Happy New Year, Lucy!, produced exclusively for the service, and the history It’s Christmas Again Charlie Brown: a collection of animated shorts featuring the Charlie Brown gang, all set at Christmas, straight from the 1990s for you.

Original series like Acapulco, Dr. Brain, Dickinson, Invasion and others also say goodbye with final episodes.

Check out the Apple TV+ highlights below and the full list of releases at the end of the story. Enjoy!

Let’s Run with Otis (12/3)

Little ones can feel most welcome at Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to the Otis tractor and all his friends. Otis may be small, but he has a big heart: whenever he sees a friend in need, he slams on the brakes to see what’s wrong and steps in to help.

Serene: The Panda Zen (12/3)

The brothers Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special neighbor: a wise panda named Serene (Stillwater, in the original language). Their friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves and each other.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas (03/12)

Continuing last year’s special, Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is a special that will reveal the first and only performance of the singer’s new single, Fall in Love at Christmas. Mariah Carey has teamed up with artist Khalid and singer Kirk Franklin as they bring the Christmas spirit to fans around the world. Known as the Queen of Christmas, Mariah will also be playing the holiday season with a dizzying new take on the fan favorite, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

Happy New Year, Lucy! (12/10)

Based on the Peanuts comic book, the new special Happy New Year, Lucy! follows the character after a disappointing Christmas because her grandmother was unable to visit her. She then decides to throw the best New Year’s party of the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to fulfill just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

Dr. Brain: Last episode (12/10)

Dr. Brain is an emotional journey that follows a neuroscientist obsessed with discovering new technologies to access the brain’s consciousness and memories. His life goes wrong when his family is the victim of a mysterious accident, and so he uses his abilities to tap into his wife’s brain memories and piece together the suspenseful pieces of what happened to his family and why.

The Song of the Swan (12/17)

Set in the near future, the swan song is a powerful and emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris). When Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to protect his family from grief. As Cameron debates whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined.

Complete Apple TV+ Release List as of December 2021

12/3

Dickinson: Season 3, Episode 7

Dr. Brain: Season 1, Episode 5

Swagger: Season 1, Episode 8

Invasion: Season 1, Episode 9

Acapulco: Season 1, Episode 10

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues

It’s Christmas Again, Charlie Brown (shorts collection)

The Psychiatrist Next Door: Season 1, Episode 6

Let’s Run with Otis

Serene: The Panda Zen

12/10

Dickinson: Season 3, Episode 8

Invasion: Season 1, Episode 10

Swagger: Season 1, Episode 9

Dr. Brain: Season 1, Episode 6

Happy New Year, Lucy!

The Psychiatrist Next Door: Season 1, Episode 7

12/17

Dickinson: Season 3, Episode 9

The Psychiatrist Next Door: Season 1, Episode 8

Swagger: Season 1, Episode 10

the swan song

12/24

Dickinson: Season 3, Episode 10