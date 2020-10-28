See what’s new on Apple TV + in November: the documentaries “Fireball” and “Becoming You” debut



Apple TV + is Apple’s answer to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and the like. The service does not yet have a large catalog like that of its competitors, but it invests heavily in original productions. Check out two new titles and other news that on Apple TV + in November 2020.

Apple TV + news and releases in November

Becoming You – November 13

Becoming You is a series of documentaries narrated by Oscar winner Olivia Colman. The documentaries tell the story of the first 2000 days of life for 100 children around the world and how those days can define the lives of these children.

Children from various countries, such as Japan and Nepal, are monitored from birth to five years of age and during the journey, various cultural aspects of each society are shown and how these factors influence the development of these children.

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds – November 13

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds is a documentary that shows how meteorites and shooting stars instigate human imagination. From small meteorites to large meteors that caused huge craters on the planet.

The documentary accompanies scientists and also interviews people related to different segments involving culture and religion. Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds is directed by German filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Doug Unplugs – November 13

Doug Unplugs is an animation produced by DreamWorks that shows Doug, a robot boy who begins to live with a human girl and discovers what a real child’s life is like.

Through play and learning from lived experiences, Doug begins to understand how human relationships are established.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving – November 18

For those who like Charlie Brown (the character, not the band), the “Minduin” Thanksgiving Day special and the Snoopy gang will debut on November 18th.

This will be the first time that the “Peanuts” special will not be shown on television abroad, as the rights to the series were acquired by Apple.

For those who are not Apple TV + subscribers, but want to watch the special, it is worth accessing the service between 25 and 27 November, as the special can be watched for free during this period.

Did you like any of the new content? Subscribe to Apple TV +? Comment there for us.

With information: Engadget, Apple