Apple wants to produce batteries for its autonomous car in the United States

After a while without rumors and behind-the-scenes information, the Apple Car makes headlines about its production, which is still shrouded in mystery. This time, Digitimes staff revealed that the company wants the batteries for its car, which will be electric and autonomous, to be produced in the United States due to the semiconductor crisis and the commercial crisis with China.

The old scenario was that Apple had already started some conversations with the Chinese CATL and BYD, however, with the idea of ​​bringing production to the US, this movement should be difficult. Thus, the company turned to other partners, this time in Taiwan, cases of Foxconn and Aleees. With more traffic with these manufacturers, it is possible that Cupertino will reach its goal.

According to Digitimes, semiconductors and lithium batteries are now considered strategic by the US government. While Chinese lithium batteries are known for their low cost and good performance, the trade war with the country has become a major drag on this supply. In this scenario, Apple sees more advantages in taming production and avoiding running out of resources for its automobiles.

For the manufacture of the car, in fact, Foxconn is gaining ground and can be chosen by Apple to assemble the vehicles, since the negotiation with Hyundai/Kia did not work. As Apple wants to be the only brand present in the product, it would make more sense, in fact, to establish the assembly line with a long-time partner. Hyundai’s refusal to be a mere supporting cast made the path plausible.

The Project Titan, or Apple Car, has yet to be officially unveiled by Apple and there is no forecast for that to happen.