Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: what changes in the new Apple watch?

A new generation of Apple Watch was announced on Tuesday (15), in an online event held by the company. The Series 6 arrives with apparently little news when compared to the previous generation, the Series 5, the main highlight being the monitoring of blood oxygen.

See in the next paragraphs all the differences between the two models to understand if it is worth exchanging your Series 5 for the new generation, or even if you lose a lot if you want to save a little and take the model from last year instead of going after the last.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: design and screen

Series 6 design hasn’t changed, but there are new colors (Image: Press Release / Apple)

Nothing changes in design on the new Apple watch. There are several options for finishing the box, each with a starting price, and new bracelets that are compatible with the Series 5. Again, really, only the colors blue and red, available in the aluminum box.

The screen also changes little: only the Retina Always Active Screen feature has a brightness about 2.5 times stronger, which improves visibility in bright environments. Moreover, the same features and the same size of the display, which Apple boils down to announcing as 30% larger than the Series 3, without specifying the inches.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: performance and battery

The new S6 chip in the Apple watch may be up to 20% faster than the S5 present in the Series 5, but apparently it did not bring greater energy savings or anything like that. In the past generation, Apple talked for up to 18 hours of autonomy, a value that remains in the new model.

So, despite being faster, the new watch still can’t stay more than a full day out of the socket.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: Features and Monitoring

Reading blood oxygen takes 15 seconds (Image: Press Release / Apple)

The Watch Series 5 brought very little news compared to its predecessor. The electrocardiogram was already present in the Series 4, as well as the fall detection. The novelty was the Tela Reina Semper Ativa.

In the 2020 model, Apple included everything that already exists in the Series 5 and predecessors, and added blood oxygen monitoring, the most important new feature brought to an Apple watch since drop detection. The new altimeter always active is also an extra compared to its predecessor.

In addition, some new features are likely to be shared with previous models when watchOS 7 is released, including new watchfaces and sleep and dance monitoring.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: price

Currently, you can already find the Apple Watch Series 5 for prices starting at R $ 3,250 in the national online retail. The Series 6 will arrive here with a suggested starting value of R $ 5,299. There is at least R $ 2,000 more to invest in the new model, which does not have as many new features as we have shown.

Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: is it worth the upgrade?

Retina Semper Ativa display has 2.5 times greater brightness in the new model (Image: Press Release / Apple)

Unless you make an absolute point of measuring the level of oxygen in your blood, there is little reason to opt for the new Apple watch over the previous generation, which is also cheaper. Performance has improved, but it’s nothing out of this world, and even those who have a Series 4 or Series 3 are still well served when it comes to features and performance.

The Series 5 inaugurated the Retina Semper Ativa Display and increased the capacity to 32 GB – that is, it was already a small upgrade compared to the previous ones. The 2020 model, the Series 6, has an essential resource for people with respiratory problems and even for the current moment, since COVID-19 has one of the symptoms of shortness of breath, and detecting lack of oxygen preventively can prevent intubation and even save lives. It is not little, but it is not a resource without which it is impossible to live.

Even more because there are more accurate oxygen saturation monitors that can be purchased at pharmacies at prices around R $ 200. In other words, if you already have an Apple Watch, there is no reason to change it yet. Of course, if you have the opportunity to pass on the old model to reduce part of the purchase of the new one, it may even be worth it, but perhaps the most ideal is to wait another year to make a major upgrade.

Apple’s Tuesday (15) event presented the new Watch Series 6, with little change compared to last year’s model; understand whether the new features and improvements are sufficient to justify an exchange