Apple Watch Series 8 may disappoint those waiting for a new design

Weeks before the release of the Apple Watch Series 7 trusted sources and renowned leakers pointed out that Apple would finally introduce a completely revamped body with a straight design to match current iPhones, iPads and Macs. But it didn’t, and apparently it won’t for any time soon, at least according to new leaked information about the upcoming Watch Series 8.

According to the website publication iDropNews, Apple would be planning to keep the Watch Series 7 design in the future Watch Series 8 2022, offering thin-edged screen and tough glass with a ripple effect, but with a small design change: bigger hole for the speakers.

In the image above we see a concept imagining what the new Watch Series 8 would look like with a Series 7 design and rearranged holes for the sound outputs. The color, highlights the site, is just imaginative and it’s not a leak.

Watch Series 7: Little news due to low processor inventory

Presented with the same design as the previous year, the Watch Series 7 made small changes to the structure and disappointed those who expected big changes in the look, the biggest news being the arrival of a larger screen with thinner edges.

Internally, we also saw little news. Apple does not offer new sensors, much less a new processor, which remains the same as the Watch Series 6, which makes the decision to jump to the new generation even more difficult.

With the shortage of chips due to the pandemic, the production of the S7 chip would have been severely hampered and, with that, Apple had to use the “plan b” to announce a model with few adjustments.

It’s still too early to ensure that this rumor about the Watch Series 8 is definitive, but news should emerge in the coming months. The announcement of the new Apple Watch is not expected until the end of 2022.