Apple will allow users to reserve applications up to six months in advance

And anyone who likes to stay on top of the main news in Apple’s library of apps and games has just had a good news: the company will allow ordering content up to six months in advance.

This novelty is based on a modification made by the company to the guidelines focused on developers. Previously, this period was three months, making duplication an even more attractive advantage for those interested in having early access to apps and games.

The app pre-order system was implemented by Apple in 2017, causing iOS, macOS and tvOS users to make the reservation for later download after being launched, almost in real time, something that can be very positive for major releases .

Even though this new form of access appears to be of benefit to the public, the purpose, in fact, is to allow developers to start providing programs with a good amount of time and to make the hype even greater within the titles when officialization is carried out.

Something that is important to highlight in this situation is related to the payment of the apps, since not all are free. However, contrary to what is imagined, the amount referring to the contents will only be credited to the user’s account when the launch is made, making sure that the developers do not have profits based on the purchases before delivering the promised.

So, dear reader, did you like this news? Tell us your opinion about this change in Apple’s guidelines in the comments!