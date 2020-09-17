Home Technology Tech news Apple would be developing bracelet to compete market with the Mi Band
After the launch of Apple Watch SE as a version of its watch for those who want a premium experience and health-focused features at a more “affordable” price, Apple would be developing a smart bracelet to compete with Xiaomi, Fitbit and even Amazon on exercise monitoring segment.

That’s because, coincidentally or not, on September 15, the US Patent and Trademark Office published the documents of an Apple patent for future MacBooks, iPads and fitness bracelets with a microLED display. The registration was requested in 2015 and approved in August 2016, but was only officially released on the day of the event.

Visual or features were not disclosed, but the site Patently Apple published a draft included in the patent document. See below:

Bracelet visual based on patent information (Photo: Reproduction / Patently Apple)

As we can see above, the accessory does not seem to have many differences when compared to the Mi Band, for example, offering only one screen to view the information and two buttons on the side.

Bracelet with microLED panel?

Regarding the microLED panel, there are some points to consider: the technology is still little used in the market because it is expensive and difficult to manufacture, since it is formed by thousands of extremely tiny LEDs. In addition, miniLED, which is basically the transition between traditional LED and microLED, has been speculated to be part of some Apple products, such as iPads and MacBooks, since 2021.

That is, if Apple is, in fact, thinking about launching a smart bracelet with a microLED panel, it may still take a few years to happen. In June of this year, the Patently Apple reported another patent registration for a smart band from Apple, but without mentioning the microLED – would the novelty be left for a possible second generation, while the version without the technology would arrive earlier?

As always with patents, there is no guarantee that Apple will debut in the smart bracelet market, but that would be very interesting, since the company already dominates the segment of smartwatches with the Apple Watch. Would you like to see Maça vying for market with Xiaomi? Tell us below in the comments!

Source: Patently Apple (1, 2)

