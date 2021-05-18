Apple yields in privacy to continue operating in China, says report

Although it has its main headquarters in the United States, Apple increasingly relies on the Chinese production chain to ensure the global manufacture and distribution of its products. According to a report in The New York Times published on Monday (17), the company gave in to pressure from the local government and does not offer citizens of the country the same privacy benefits that it discloses in the rest of the world.

According to the report signed by Jack Nicas, Raymond Zhong and Daisuke Wabayashi, all server machines located in the small town of Gyuyang are operated by Chinese state officials. In addition, Apple has abandoned the local use of encryption technologies – prohibited by the local government – and stores user data and digital keys that guarantee access to them in the same location.

Although United States law prohibits its companies from handing over personal user data to the Chinese government, Apple has found a way to make it possible. In the country, the personal data of its users are the legal property of Ghizhou-Cloud Big Data (GCBD), a company that belongs to Guizhou Province. In addition, recent changes to iCloud terms list GCBD as a service provider, and the Cupertino company only as an “additional entity”, allowing personal data to be requested under local laws.

The report also states that Apple decided to separate its iCloud servers for China from the rest of its structure for fear that intrusions and security breaches that arose there – a consequence of using outdated hardware and encryption keys that depended on local government approval – if they spread to the rest of the world. Officially, the company claims that this is not the case, and that the isolation is due to the fact that the servers belong to China and that it is its policy to keep third parties out of its networks.

Working for the Chinese government

The findings were made from interviews with 17 Apple employees and former employees, four security experts and data from a lawsuit filed last week in the United States courts. The report states that, while current CEO Tim Cook was responsible for opening China’s doors to Apple, the deals also made “Apple work for the Chinese government”.

In addition to collaborating to censor applications on the App Store, Cook reportedly gave in to complaints from local authorities and removed the “Design by Apple in California” seal from local versions of the iPhone. “Apple has become a cog in the censorship machine that features a government-controlled version of the Internet,” Amnesty International’s director for Asia, Nicholas Bequelin, told the New York Times report.

According to the findings, the company takes an active role in censoring apps from the App Store, blocking the publication of any content that it believes will be of concern to local authorities. Among the targets are news media apps, dating services for gays and messengers with encryption solutions.

“In their data centers, Apple’s commitments made it almost impossible for the company to prevent the Chinese government from gaining access to the emails, photos, documents, contacts and location of millions of residents, according to security experts and engineers,” states an excerpt from the story.

Consulted by the New York Times, Apple said it sets the same levels of security and privacy for all its customers around the world. She acknowledges that Chinese consumer data remains within the country – as local law establishes – but that it keeps track of encryption keys and makes no commitment to protect users.