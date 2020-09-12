Apps of the Week: the best apps for Android, iOS and Windows [11/09/20]

The second week of September is coming to an end, and with that it’s time to check out our weekly collection of news on apps for Android, iOS and Windows. Among some of the highlights of the week are the latest update for WhatsApp Beta, with three new features, as well as a new version of Apple Music for Android that brings an interface and some of the features seen in its iOS version.

It is worth remembering that we always separate the news into categories dedicated to each system, or in multiplatform, if the application is present in all. Check out the full list below, and don’t forget to let us know what you think in the comments!

Multiplataform

The classic game born from the arcades returns to appear on Android and iOS in yet another curious format. Pac-Man Geo was announced today blending geolocation and Augmented Reality features to allow users to play Pac-Man on maps based on any location in the world. The novelty was developed in a partnership between Google and Bandai Namco, and arrives on smartphones on November 30.

WhatsApp (1, 2)

The most famous messenger in the world received news in its Beta version for Android and iOS. Yesterday (10), Google’s system gained three new features: a shortcut button to store catalogs, to make life easier for users who contact businesses and commerce, a call interface with small adjustments, allowing the choice of realization of audio or video calls, and the addition of WhatsApp Doodles, the little symbols of the standard wallpaper, on other solid color images.

The Apple OS has received even more news, including improvements in the payment system in several countries, a new design for the menu of shared media, improvements in the function of expired messages, updated security warning, possibility to enter calls in running group and even more accurate space management.

Other game classics that received great news on smartphones and PC. The first two titles in the legendary DOOM franchise received an update bringing several new features to please old and new fans. Both now allow the choice of displaying the image in 4: 3 and 16: 9 proportions, 90 and 120FPS refresh rate options on Android and PC, support for add-ons made with DeHackEd,, new touch controls and support for physical controls on iOS, Ultraviolent + difficulty level, precision timer in milliseconds, optional crosshairs and more.

PUBG Mobile (1, 2)

Another game that also gained news on Android and iOS. One of the founders of the Battle Royale genre, PUBG Mobile finally came to version 1.0, bringing a huge amount of news. The game had its interface reworked to offer more visibility and intuitiveness in the menus, maps and graphics reworked with a higher level of details and particles that react to physics and new textures. IPadOS also received a bonus: a new frame rate option, which now reaches 90FPS.

Another old player known to Android and iOS. With real-time strategy gameplay, Company of Heroes, which was previously available on iPadOS, arrives taking advantage of the resources of each platform. On Apple systems, users will be able to use the backup via iCloud, and acquire the title only once to gain access on the iPhone and iPad. The novelty is paid and has availability for a select list of devices, costing R $ 52.90 on iOS and salty R $ 99.99 on Android.

Following its efforts in the field of Augmented Reality, Google made available in its search on smartphones 3D models of 27 new animals. Among the additions are Akita, Beagle, Border Collie, Dachshund and Bulldog breeds, as well as coyote, donkey, hamster, hippo, pig, giraffe and more. Unfortunately, the search giant has yet to reveal an exact date for the novelty to be made available to the general public.

Android

Already very close to its launch, Microsoft’s cloud gaming streaming platform has just officially revealed its name: Xbox Game Streaming. Integrated with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the novelty allows subscribers to access the vast library of Xbox and PC games with just a hand held controller. One of the biggest highlights recently announced is the offer of EA Play, subscription by the famous game producer, for free.

The Google browser for Android received this week an update to version 85, with the main highlight being the addition of Secure DNS, a feature that automatically manages the way in which the user will be connected to a website. At compatible addresses, Chrome will use DNS over HTTPS, a method that uses encryption while searching for the name of a website. The exchange will be subtle, and will not affect usability.

Apple’s music streaming service has received an update on Android with changes to the interface and the addition of features seen in its iOS version. The music playback screen now has a blurred background in the main colors of the album cover, the main screen has a status bar in the same background color and a new navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, easier access to the “For You” section, now called “Listen Now”, and more.

Google has also been testing news on the YouTube app for Android TV, with a reworked playback interface. With a more modern look, the new experience eliminates the forward, rewind and pause buttons, while making access to features like like / dislike, quality and others easier.

iOS

Since the release of the remake of his original trilogy, Crash Bandicoot has been constantly in the spotlight. After having his next game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, revealed, the character also had an Android and iOS version announced. No release date yet announced, Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! is recruiting users of Apple’s system for testing. A limited number of interested parties will have access at first, but the producer King! revealed that he intends to carry out more phases of his test “so that everyone has the chance to try the game”.

Windows

The Beta version of Facebook Messenger for Windows 10 received a simple update this week that adds some new features. Users will now be able to select a language other than that used in the operating system through the settings, in addition to opening an exclusive window for the selected conversation, similar to what is already seen on smartphones and in the browser version itself. Errors have also been fixed and performance improved.

The Canary developer version of Microsoft Edge received a much-loved feature back from users, which was lost with the transition to Chromium: the download manager. As the name suggests, the function allows the management of downloaded files, with users being able to choose between saving normally, saving with a different name or just opening the file.