Apretude: US approves first bimonthly drug to prevent HIV

The United States has approved the first long-acting injectable drug to prevent HIV infections. Applied bimonthly, Apretude is considered a Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and should revolutionize this type of therapy, as its use is significantly simpler than common treatments.

After analysis and approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the drug Apretude is now officially recommended for people at high risk of contracting the AIDS virus. In addition, the individual must weigh at least 35 kg.

Apretude is a different PrEP

“Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent the virus that doesn’t involve taking a daily pill,” FDA’s Debra Birnkrant explained in a statement released Monday. fair (20).

Other medications used as PrEP for HIV require the use of pills daily or at intervals shorter than two months of Apretude. As the new treatment only needs to be taken once every two months, the possibility that more people will adhere to it is high and, as a result, the number of new infections can be reduced.

According to the FDA, the use of PrEP is recommended for approximately 1.2 million people at risk for HIV in the US. However, only 25% of people in that group received such a prescription in 2020.

“This injection, given every two months, will be critical to dealing with the HIV epidemic in the United States, including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or an unrealistic option.” emphasizes Birnkrant.

HIV drug studies

For approval of the drug that prevented HIV, the FDA analyzed two studies of the drug. In the first survey, 4,500 cisgender men and transsexual women, at risk of contracting the infection, were selected.

According to the authors, it was found that those who received Apretude were 69% less likely to contract HIV than those who used Truvada, another drug used as PrEP, but with daily doses.

Now the second study included 3,200 cisgender women at risk of exposure to HIV and found that participants who took Apretude were 90% less likely to become infected than those who took Truvada.

It is noteworthy that, although the drug has obtained high efficacy in clinical tests, its use is intended only for people who do not live with HIV, that is, it does not treat the infection, it only prevents it. In addition, other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) can be contracted by users when other methods, such as condoms, are not used.