Are you going now? Nintendo Switch with 4K and OLED screen should arrive this year

THE Bloomberg informs that the Nintendo Switch finally, it should gain a model with improvements this year. The report says that Samsung is working on screens OLED 7 inches, against 6.5 of the current model, with 720p resolution, but with the ability to display graphics in 4K, when connected to the Dock.

The source of Bloomberg mentions that the mass production of OLED screens starts in June, with the forecast to launch the new Nintendo Switch later this year. Another idea is that the new screens consume much less batteries than the existing models.

4K resolution will only be possible with the Switch connected to the Dock and, in turn, connected to the TV. In theory, this does not mean that this new Nintendo Switch is more powerful than the previous ones, but there must be some other improvement – what can happen is the Dock itself being increased for this purpose.

THE Bloomberg it also states that neither Nintendo nor Samsung commented on it, so it remains to wait for news throughout the year.

Switch 4 years

The Switch is entering its fourth year, passing the “Half Life” of a console, which is, on average, six years old.

The device was launched in 2017 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other great games that came out over the next few months. The hybrid console is considered a huge sales success and already has an extra model: the Switch Lite, with an even smaller screen, 5.5 inches, without the possibility of connecting to the TV.

With information: Bloomberg.