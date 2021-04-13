Army of the Dead | Snyder’s zombies show their differences in new trailer

Zack Snyder may have become popular with comic book adaptations, but the work that caught the attention of critics, audiences and studios was his remake of George Romero’s Madrugada dos Mortos. It had been a while since Snyder rehearsed a return to the zombie stories, and now, Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas is ready and about to be released on Netflix.

Snyder had already commented, in backstage conversations, that he intended to “change the rules” of zombie stories and bring some news – something that the niche has been needing nowadays, since the plots of deaths have been quite saturated in recent years. And the news seen in the preview distributed on Tuesday (13) is exciting. The trailer details part of the story, which shows a group of humans gathering to complete an invasion and theft mission in Las Vegas. In addition to showing that there are different types of intelligence among the undead, the preview indicates that they are fast and organized; and even animals can be infected. Check it out:

Check out the official synopsis:

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas is set in Las Vegas after a zombie outbreak leaves the city in ruins. Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a homeless person from Vegas and a former zombie war hero who now sells hamburgers on the outskirts of the city, is approached by casino mogul Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with a tempting proposal: to invade the city full of zombies to steal $ 200 million from a safe before the government bombed Vegas in 32 hours. Motivated by the hope that the reward will help reconcile with his daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge and assembles a team of experts for the great theft. Among them: Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), a mechanic of Ward’s first and old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a somewhat cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), an “it’s all or nothing” influencer, and his inseparable friend Chambers (Samantha Win); in addition to Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a tough warrior known as Coyote (Nora Arnezeder), who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a not very reliable security guard; and finally a brilliant German safecracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Ward faces an emotional obstacle when Kate joins the expedition to look for Geeta (Huma Qureshi), a mother who has disappeared. With time passing by, a notoriously difficult safe to open and a smarter and quicker horde of zombies approaching, only one thing is certain in the biggest burglary ever attempted: the survivors keep everything.

Army of the Dead: Invasion in Las Vegas arrives on Netflix on May 21.