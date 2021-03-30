Arrival of Linux 5.12 should delay, believes Linus Torvalds

Linus Torvalds has expressed his concern that work on version 5.12 of the Linux kernel may delay more than expected. In his weekly report, “Pai do Linux” announced that the candidate version for the final RC5 (Release Candidate 5) is higher than the average for the current stage of development, but that if the pace continues, an extra week will be needed testing and the launch of an eighth Release Candidate prior to Linux 5.12.

Torvalds blamed the difficulties with drivers, especially GPU and network, for the possible delay. Most of the adjustments made in the fifth test version were for these components, responsible for controlling crucial functions in computers, but there were also minor corrections in Arch, in the file system, in SELinux, perf and in the documentation.

According to the developer, io_uring – kernel interface for faster and more efficient operations – continues to present problems, especially due to signal manipulation fixes. “We removed a lot of problems, but the timing is certainly not a good one,” added Torvalds.

“So again, it’s nothing really scary, just a little bit more [de problemas] than I would like to have in an RC5 ”, concluded the expert.

If the release of RC8 is necessary, the new Linux kernel may be ready only at the end of April.

Weekly releases

Since the beginning of the month, Torvalds and developer partners around the world have been working on fixes for the Linux 5.12 kernel. Every week, they release a new test version and make corrections to the flaws found in the previous one.

As a result, RC launches are not recommended for ordinary users, let alone production machines. RC1, for example, contained a bug that could compromise the entire system, due to problems with swap files. The kernel, when trying to dump the contents of the memory in this type of file, ended up playing in other random parts of the same disk, which led to the overlap of existing data and metadata that could compromise the entire drive.

The Linux 5.12 merge window was not the largest in recent times, with about 508,000 lines of code added and 312,000 lines of code removed, resulting in a positive balance of 196,000 lines. To give you an idea, the 5.11 kernel had 596 thousand lines added and 5.10 had a balance of 284 thousand new lines.

