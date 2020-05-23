Artificial intelligence is already part of everyday life

Have you ever stopped to think that the simple act of surfing the internet – or else when using an app on the smartphone – is already in contact with Artificial Intelligence systems? Some people are understood to be involved. But there’s always one who has no idea what that means. We have separated some examples of intelligent solutions that are part of our daily lives. The first is quite common are traffic applications, such as the Waze or Google Maps. These tools use Artificial Intelligence to cross-reference information from thousands of sources in real time to provide the best route and calculate route time. You may not have noticed, but traffic apps “know” if it’s holiday, if it’s raining. And also that necessary tip, about traffic jam, or if there was an accident, which could further worsen traffic.

And if you’re one of the few who hasn’t made an online purchase yet, at least you’ve accessed some e-commerce from these big retailers, right?. Have you noticed the shopping suggestions that appear to you? yes, there’s Artificial Intelligence behind it, too. The same goes for internet searches; the results as well as the purchase suggestions are based on your online behavior, your profile, the posts you’ve liked, the ones you just stopped to read, the comments you’ve made, and the pages you’ve visited. Everything is analyzed by an intelligent algorithm, which learns your tastes and customs with every search you do and thus manages to display an increasingly personalized result…

Not everyone has tried it, but smartphone virtual assistants – be it Siri on the iPhone or Google Assistant on Android – are also great examples of using Artificial Intelligence; and, better, in the palm of our hands. If you haven’t had the chance (or curiosity), try to place an order for them; probably the answer will surprise you.

AI-based tools also make life much easier for those who have already discovered that Savings may not be the best choice when investing, and look for options with better yields. Many startups already offer their robot troops capable of evaluating various investment options, and combine with the investor’s profile and, from there, distribute the resources and track the performance of each portfolio to make adjustments when necessary.

Artificial Intelligence also works for its security; whether on the street or indoors. Smart cameras, in addition to recording images, also interpret non-standard scenes. If, for example, a camera catches a person jumping a wall, the system will consider the suspicious scene and triggers an alarm. If a human can’t keep up with dozens or even hundreds of cameras at the same time, intelligent software, yes, keeps an eye on everything all the time.

These are some of the closest situations to our daily lives that Artificial Intelligence already makes a difference. Did you know that? Or rather, do you know of any other situation of your day that smart solutions help you make a better or faster decision? Leave your comment and let’s see how much Artificial Intelligence is already part of our lives!