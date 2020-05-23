Home Technology news Artificial intelligence is already part of everyday life
Technologynews

Artificial intelligence is already part of everyday life

By kenyan

Have you ever stopped to think that the simple act of surfing the internet – or else when using an app on the smartphone – is already in contact with Artificial Intelligence systems? Some people are understood to be involved. But there’s always one who has no idea what that means. We have separated some examples of intelligent solutions that are part of our daily lives. The first is quite common are traffic applications, such as the Waze or Google Maps. These tools use Artificial Intelligence to cross-reference information from thousands of sources in real time to provide the best route and calculate route time. You may not have noticed, but traffic apps “know” if it’s holiday, if it’s raining. And also that necessary tip, about traffic jam, or if there was an accident, which could further worsen traffic.

And if you’re one of the few who hasn’t made an online purchase yet, at least you’ve accessed some e-commerce from these big retailers, right?.  Have you noticed the shopping suggestions that appear to you? yes, there’s Artificial Intelligence behind it, too. The same goes for internet searches; the results as well as the purchase suggestions are based on your online behavior, your profile, the posts you’ve liked, the ones you just stopped to read, the comments you’ve made, and the pages you’ve visited. Everything is analyzed by an intelligent algorithm, which learns your tastes and customs with every search you do and thus manages to display an increasingly personalized result…

Not everyone has tried it, but smartphone virtual assistants – be it Siri on the iPhone or Google Assistant on Android – are also great examples of using Artificial Intelligence; and, better, in the palm of our hands. If you haven’t had the chance (or curiosity), try to place an order for them; probably the answer will surprise you.

AI-based tools also make life much easier for those who have already discovered that Savings may not be the best choice when investing, and look for options with better yields. Many startups already offer their robot troops capable of evaluating various investment options, and combine with the investor’s profile and, from there, distribute the resources and track the performance of each portfolio to make adjustments when necessary.

Artificial Intelligence also works for its security; whether on the street or indoors. Smart cameras, in addition to recording images, also interpret non-standard scenes. If, for example, a camera catches a person jumping a wall, the system will consider the suspicious scene and triggers an alarm. If a human can’t keep up with dozens or even hundreds of cameras at the same time, intelligent software, yes, keeps an eye on everything all the time.

These are some of the closest situations to our daily lives that Artificial Intelligence already makes a difference. Did you know that? Or rather, do you know of any other situation of your day that smart solutions help you make a better or faster decision? Leave your comment and let’s see how much Artificial Intelligence is already part of our lives!

Previous articlePremier League: two positive cases out of nearly 1000 new tests at Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

news

Facebook launches Shops to bring crisis-hit stores online

kenyan -
With Shops, Facebook is focusing on the fact that bringing small businesses online will save them from the crisis and create new...
Read more
news

iOS 13.5 unlocks faster if you wear a mask

kenyan -
With the arrival of iOS 13.5 for all compatible iPhones, face recognition via Face ID becomes more sensitive when you wear a...
Read more
news

Facebook employees will be able to work from home forever

kenyan -
Mark Zuckerberg has announced that over the coming months and years Facebook will begin a transition that will bring a large chunk...
Read more
15,661FansLike
3,460FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Popular gospel singer involved in a road accident

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Famous gospel singer Moses Omondi, popularly known as Mr. Seed, was involved in an accident on Friday evening at the Globe roundabout in Ngara,...
Read more

Amber-Lee Friis: Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist dead at 23

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis has been confirmed dead at 23. Model talent agency, Talent Tree confirmed the news through a Facebook...
Read more

Ruth Matete pleads with court to compel Nigerian Embassy foot husband’s mortuary fees

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
Gospel singer Ruth Matete has pleaded with the court to compel the Nigerian Embassy to pay the mortuary bill accrued for the period her...
Read more

South Africa’s coronavirus infections toll hits 20,000

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
South Africa now has 20,125 confirmed cases of coronavirus after 998 more people tested positive on Friday. According to S. Africa’s Health Minister Zweli Mkhize,...
Read more

Headtechers caution the government against early opening of schools

News Edwin Ginni -
Headteachers have come out to caution the government against early opening of schools after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The headteachers want the government...
Read more

Stella Nyanzi hospitalized after release from police custody

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
Ugandan activist, Dr Stella Nyanzi has been released and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility. This follows what she described as brutality from...
Read more

Government rolls out COVID-19 mass testing in Umoja

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The Ministry has rolled out mass testing in Umoja and its environs as it continues its fight against COVID-19. The Ministry revealed that they would...
Read more

Malawian football fans push for return of league

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
Football fans in Malawi are demanding the return of local leagues, which were halted as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus. The fans,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke