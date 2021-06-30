Artificial intelligence watches videos and learns to anticipate human behavior

Researchers at Columbia University, USA, have created a new computer vision technique that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict human behavior from videos. The system is able to give machines a more intuitive sense of what will happen in the future, analyzing previously learned actions and behaviors.

After examining thousands of hours of movies, series and sports games, the AI ​​“learns” to anticipate hundreds of common activities, such as hugs, handshakes and even punches. When the attitude is not so clear, the system finds an associated higher-level concept to anticipate action.

“Our algorithm is a step towards the machines being able to make better predictions about human behavior and thus better coordinate their actions with ours. These results open a series of possibilities for human-robot collaboration, autonomous vehicles and assistive technology “says the Columbia University computer professor who directed the study, Carl Vondrick.

trial and error

Predicting what someone is about to do based on body language is natural for humans, but extremely complex for computers. Previous machine learning methods focused on anticipating only one action at a time, making the system very limited and unable to find commonalities between possible actions.

Researchers have now created a mathematical framework that allows machines to organize events according to how likely they are to happen in the future. The new technique understands how to autonomously categorize activities, providing more specific actions when there is certainty and more generic predictions when the next step is more abstract.

“Not everything in the future is predictable. When a person can’t predict exactly what will happen, he goes on the safer side and intuits at a higher level of abstraction. Our algorithm is the first to learn this ability to reason abstractly about events futures,” says computer engineering student Didac Suris, co-author of the study.

future forecasts

The system created at Columbia University can give computers the ability to assess a situation and make decisions less preprogrammed and more akin to human behavior. This “intuitive” attitude would serve as a basis for increasing the level of confidence in the actions performed by robots.

“Confidence comes from the feeling that the robot really understands people. If machines can understand and anticipate our behaviors, computers will be able to assist people in daily activities in an integrated way,” explains also computer engineering student Ruoshi Liu, another co-author of the research.

By using unusual geometries to build the AI ​​models, the researchers created an effective method that provides a high-level organization of basic concepts, enabling machines to anticipate complex actions in the face of different uncertainties and possibilities. It’s as if the robot can “guess” what comes next.

The idea now is to expand the studies to see if the technique works outside the laboratories, in varied environments that can increase the perception of AI in the face of unexpected everyday situations. “Human behavior is often surprising and unpredictable on many levels. Our algorithms allow machines to anticipate these attitudes in the best possible way and learn how to behave”, completes Professor Carl Vondrick.