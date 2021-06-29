AstraZeneca: long interval between doses boosts immune response by up to 18 times

On Monday (28), the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) pointed out that taking a third dose of its vaccine — produced in partnership with AstraZeneca — at least six months apart from the second dose can increase the immune response by up to six times.

According to the research, a longer interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine can also extend the protection offered. It turns out that the group noted that an extended interval of 45 weeks (about 11 months) between the two doses increased the immune response up to 18-fold. The longer interval shows that a delay in application does not affect the effect of the vaccine on the body.

But even with these data, the researchers reiterate that the boost is not yet necessary, especially given the shortage of vaccines in most countries.

The research looked at 30 participants who received a late second dose of the vaccine and 90 participants who received a third dose, all under 55 years of age.

Meanwhile, another study, published in the journal Nature, showed that AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines can trigger a persistent immune response that would ensure long-term protection against the disease.

