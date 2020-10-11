Astronomers produce the largest 3D catalog of stars, with 3 billion objects

In a new study, astronomers at the University of Hawaii produced the largest three-dimensional catalog of stars, galaxies and quasars. They used data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS1) observatory to observe even larger parts of the sky, and combined the data with software to decipher the 3 billion objects in the images.

To develop the catalog, astronomers used public spectroscopic measures and applied them to an artificial intelligence algorithm. This process with AI was essential for the team to discover how to accurately determine the same properties for the varied measurements of colors and sizes of objects. In the end, this machine learning initiative with neural network achieved classification accuracy of 98.1% for galaxies, 97.8% for stars and 96.6% for quasars. The estimated distance of the galaxy is accurate to almost 3%.

Map of the density of the universe (Image: Reproduction / University of Hawaii at Manoa)

Robert Beck, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in cosmology at the university’s Institute for Astronomy (IfA), explains the process: “with a state-of-the-art optimization algorithm, we level the training of the spectroscopic set from almost 4 million sources of light to teach the neural network to predict types of sources and distances of galaxies, while correcting the light extinction caused by dust in the Milky Way. ” The largest previous map in the universe was created by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), which covers just a third of the sky – this time, the catalog has doubled the observed area, has more reliable statistics and has areas that were not observed in the other project.

István Szapudi, astronomer and co-author of the study, stressed the importance of the previous work: “even covering a much smaller area, the preliminary version of the catalog facilitated the discovery of the greatest void in the universe and the possible cause of the White Spot. The new, more accurate and larger catalog will be the starting point for many future discoveries “. Pan-STARRS director and associate astronomer at IfA, Ken Chambers, says this map of the universe is an example of how the Pan-STARRS data set strength can be multiplied with artificial intelligence techniques and complementary observations. “As Pan-STARRS collects more and more data, we will use machine learning to extract even more information from objects close to the Earth, the Solar System, our galaxy and universe”, he concludes.

The 3D catalog resulting from the study is available as a scientific product in the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.

Source: University of Hawaii