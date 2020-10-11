Home Technology Tech news Astronomers produce the largest 3D catalog of stars, with 3 billion objects
TechnologyTech news

Astronomers produce the largest 3D catalog of stars, with 3 billion objects

By kenyan

In a new study, astronomers at the University of Hawaii produced the largest three-dimensional catalog of stars, galaxies and quasars. They used data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS1) observatory to observe even larger parts of the sky, and combined the data with software to decipher the 3 billion objects in the images.

To develop the catalog, astronomers used public spectroscopic measures and applied them to an artificial intelligence algorithm. This process with AI was essential for the team to discover how to accurately determine the same properties for the varied measurements of colors and sizes of objects. In the end, this machine learning initiative with neural network achieved classification accuracy of 98.1% for galaxies, 97.8% for stars and 96.6% for quasars. The estimated distance of the galaxy is accurate to almost 3%.

Map of the density of the universe (Image: Reproduction / University of Hawaii at Manoa)

Robert Beck, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in cosmology at the university’s Institute for Astronomy (IfA), explains the process: “with a state-of-the-art optimization algorithm, we level the training of the spectroscopic set from almost 4 million sources of light to teach the neural network to predict types of sources and distances of galaxies, while correcting the light extinction caused by dust in the Milky Way. ” The largest previous map in the universe was created by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), which covers just a third of the sky – this time, the catalog has doubled the observed area, has more reliable statistics and has areas that were not observed in the other project.

István Szapudi, astronomer and co-author of the study, stressed the importance of the previous work: “even covering a much smaller area, the preliminary version of the catalog facilitated the discovery of the greatest void in the universe and the possible cause of the White Spot. The new, more accurate and larger catalog will be the starting point for many future discoveries “. Pan-STARRS director and associate astronomer at IfA, Ken Chambers, says this map of the universe is an example of how the Pan-STARRS data set strength can be multiplied with artificial intelligence techniques and complementary observations. “As Pan-STARRS collects more and more data, we will use machine learning to extract even more information from objects close to the Earth, the Solar System, our galaxy and universe”, he concludes.

The 3D catalog resulting from the study is available as a scientific product in the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes.

Source: University of Hawaii

Related news

Tech news

Criticism | The House of Terror is like crawling in shame

kenyan -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYGBeDvmx_U At the beginning of the century, torture films (a subgenre in which House of Terror) had a certain boom in commercial cinema....
Read more
Tech news

5 tips to make the most of Instagram Reels

kenyan -
Instagram (Android | iOS) is a social network that started as a platform just to share photos and currently offers countless resources for...
Read more
Tech news

Among Us: players will become ‘guardian angels’ after death

kenyan -
InnerSloth, developer behind the phenomenon Among Us, stated that he intends to make the game more fun for the first person who dies....
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

How to post an article on your LinkedIn profile

Tech news kenyan -
LinkedIn (Android | iOS | Web) is an excellent platform for those who want to create a professional network and look for a...
Read more

iPhone 12: release date could be announced in a few hours,...

Tech news kenyan -
Apple must announce the official date for the launch of iPhone 12 and its variants within a few hours, is what the newest rumor...
Read more

COVID-19 | Novavax vaccine will be tested on 10,000 people...

Tech news kenyan -
In the race for an effective and safe vaccine against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), there are already 11 immunizers in the last and...
Read more

With smaller notch, iPhone 12 mini can replace Face ID with...

Tech news kenyan -
With the announcement event of the new iPhone models taking place in just six days, more suspicions continue to arise regarding the smartphones that...
Read more

12 little-known Twitter functions you need to know

Tech news kenyan -
It is not new that Twitter is one of the main existing social networks. The microblog is an excellent source of information and...
Read more

Xiaomi prepares stylus similar to Samsung’s S Pen, says rumor

Tech news kenyan -
Xiaomi should launch a pen Stylus for your smartphones soon, similar to the S Pen of the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke