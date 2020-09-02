ASUS Announces New ZenBook Laptops with 11th Generation Intel Processors

Following the announcement of Intel Tiger Lake processors, ASUS is the newest manufacturer to unveil models of laptops equipped with the 11th generation CPUs of the Santa Clara giant. The Taiwanese has just unveiled new models from its ZenBook line that combine the most powerful chips with robust specifications to offer a premium experience.

The announcement comes shortly after the renewal of the Swift line of notebooks from Acer, and the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, the first Intel Evo certified to support 5G networks. Interestingly, ASUS had already updated the ZenBook S and ZenBook Flip 13 last week with Intel’s 10th generation processors. Still, new versions of the devices with the latest chips will also hit the market.

ASUS ZenBook S

The new version of ZenBook S arrives with good news compared to its recently announced variant. The device has a thickness of only 15mm and weighs just over 13kg, being very portable, and comes equipped with a 13: 2 IPS touchscreen with 13.9 “touch with a resolution of 3300×2200 pixels, brightness peak of 500 nits and impressive 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color range.

Other specifications include the aforementioned 11th generation Core i5 and Core i7 chips, up to 16GB of 4266MHz LPDDR4X RAM, biometrics support via Windows Hello, two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support up to two 4K external displays or one 8K resolution and battery 67Wh with fast charging that fills 60% of the reservoir in 49 minutes. There is no P2 connector here, but the company does include a dongle with an integrated DAC. There is no release or price forecast for the device.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S

Meanwhile, the ZenBook Flip S arrives as the thinnest 2-in-1 ultrabook to be offered with an OLED panel, in the words of ASUS. The machine has two display options, being an OLED 4K touch screen with 500 nits brightness or an IPS Full HD screen also touch sensitive with 100% of the sRGB range, 450 nits brightness and technology that reduces its consumption to 1W .

The notebook also weighs about 1.3 kg, maintains the classic 16: 9 ratio and has a 67Wh battery, being offered only in a variant with an 11th generation Core i7 processor and depending on the new Iris Xe for its graphics processing. The ZenBook Flip S hits the market in October, but its price has not yet been revealed.

ASUS ZenBook 14

The ZenBook 14 will be launched in three variants, with two of them sharing the same configurations, except for the ScreenPad, an extra display integrated with the trackpad already quite common in brand laptops. These two versions will be equipped with 14 “IPS screens, 11th generation Core i5 and i7 processors, Thunderbolt 4 ports and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

The third variant should be the most interesting of all, being called ZenBook 14 Ultralight. As the name suggests, the device weighs just under 1 kg, but leaves nothing to be desired in performance, being offered with the Core i5 and i7 Tiger Lake, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4, biometrics via Windows Hello and the new Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, based on the TU117 chip, also present in the GeForce GTX 1650. The three models arrive in November, and also had no prices announced.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15

Finally, the ZenBook Pro 15 is the only new notebook that does not use the Intel Tiger Lake family, but it is still the most powerful of all, making it an interesting option for those who need more processing power. The device comes with the 10th generation Comet Lake-H 45W, with options that reach the Core i7 10750H, in addition to Thunderbolt 3, a respectable 96Wh battery and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Ti GPUs.

The screen is one of its biggest highlights, having 15 inches and being offered in OLED 4K and IPS Full HD options. The laptop is thicker than its siblings, but still relatively thin for its category, at 17.8mm and weighs just over 1.7kg. The ZenBook 15 Pro also arrives in October, but no details about its price have been revealed.